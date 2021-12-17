Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands IPO share allotment today. Check out allotment status online, latest GMP, listing date

Metro Brands IPO | Share allotment today

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands will finalise the share allotment for its initial public offering today.

The specialty footwear retail brand’s IPO was subscribed 3.64 times on the final day, December 14, as it received bids for 6.96 crore equity shares as against the issue size of 1.91 crore shares.

While the retail investor portion was subscribed 1.13 times, the qualified institutional buyers portion was booked 8.49 times and non-institutional 3.02 times.

Catch all the live market action here

Here’s how to check the share allotment status on the BSE website or the IPO registrar’s website:



Select issue type (Equity), and issue name (Metro Brands)



Enter Application Number and PAN Number



And finally check box (I’m not a robot) and click on search button





Select Company Name (Metro Brands)



Select and accordingly enter either PAN Number, or Application Number, or DP/Client ID, or Account Number / IFSC



And finally enter captcha and click on submit button



Check out all the IPO-related news here

The company is well-known for its brands like Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinci and J Fontini. It also offers third party brands like Crocs, Skechers, Clarks, Florsheim and Fitflop.

Brokerages Axis Capital and Angel One had a “neutral” outlook on the issue, but IDBI Capital, Canara Bank, GEPL Capital and Hem Securities recommended “subscribe”. BP Wealth advised “subscribing for listing gains” and Nirmal Bang said investors could “subscribe for long term”.

Also read: India working to cut lithium imports, boost EV sector, says NITI chief Amitabh Kant

Shares of Metro Brands were trading at a premium of Rs 35 in the grey market, as per data from IPO Watch. This translates to a premium of 7 percent to the upper end of the price band of Rs 485-500 per share.

The company was looking to raise Rs 1,367 crore through the public issue.

In FY21, Metro Brands reported net profit of Rs 68.2 crore, down 56 percent from FY20. And in H1FY22, its net profit stood at Rs 43.1 crore. Its net sales, meanwhile, fell from Rs 1,285 crore in FY20 to Rs 800 crore in FY21.

Post the basis of share of allotment, unsuccessful bidders will get refunds on December 20 and successful investors will get shares in their demat accounts on December 21. The company will likely list on the BSE and National Stock Exchange on December 22.