Rainbow Children's Medicare raises Rs 469.55 crore from 36 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Multi-specialty paediatric and gynaecology hospital chain Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd on April 26 raised Rs 469.55 crore from its 36 anchor investors ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens on April 27.

In a filing to the BSE, Rainbow Children's Medicare said it had finalised the allocation of 86.63 lakh shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 542 apiece after consulting its book-running lead managers.

Investors including Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Amansa Holdings, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets, Goldman Sachs, Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund and HSBC bought equity shares through its anchor book.

Domestic investors also participated in the offer, including Axis Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, DSP Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, UTI MF, and Max Life Insurance.

British International Investment Plc-backed Rainbow Children's Medicare, which operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, intends to raise Rs 1,581 crore through its IPO, which includes a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore worth of shares. The company will utilise proceeds of the fresh issue to repay debt and set up new hospitals.

Some Rs 1,301 crore will be raised through an offer for sale, which will go to selling shareholders, promoters and investors.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 516-542 per share. The IPO will remain open until April 29 for subscription.