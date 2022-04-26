English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Rainbow Children's Medicare raises Rs 469.55 crore from 36 anchor investors ahead of IPO

    British International Investment Plc-backed Rainbow Children's Medicare, which operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, intends to raise Rs 1,581 crore through its IPO, which includes a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore worth of shares.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST
    IPO

    IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Multi-specialty paediatric and gynaecology hospital chain Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd on April 26 raised Rs 469.55 crore from its 36 anchor investors ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens on April 27.

    In a filing to the BSE, Rainbow Children's Medicare said it had finalised the allocation of 86.63 lakh shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 542 apiece after consulting its book-running lead managers.

    To Know All LIC IPO News, Click Here

    Investors including Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Amansa Holdings, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets, Goldman Sachs, Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund and HSBC bought equity shares through its anchor book.

    Domestic investors also participated in the offer, including Axis Mutual Fund, Nippon Life, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, DSP Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, UTI MF, and Max Life Insurance.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also read - Rainbow Children's Medicare opens IPO: 10 key things to know

    British International Investment Plc-backed Rainbow Children's Medicare, which operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, intends to raise Rs 1,581 crore through its IPO, which includes a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore worth of shares. The company will utilise proceeds of the fresh issue to repay debt and set up new hospitals.

    Some Rs 1,301 crore will be raised through an offer for sale, which will go to selling shareholders, promoters and investors.

    Click Here To Read All IPO News

    The price band for the IPO is Rs 516-542 per share. The IPO will remain open until April 29 for subscription.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Rainbow Children's Medicare
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.