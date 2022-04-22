Rainbow Children's Medicare prices IPO at Rs 516-542 per share

Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO

Rainbow Children's Medicare, a multi-specialty paediatric, obstetrics and gynaecology hospital chain, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 516-542 per share. The IPO will run from April 27 to 29.

This would be the second IPO launching next week after Campus Activewear. The offer for anchor investors will open for a day on April 26.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore and an offer for sale of 2.4 crore equity shares by promoters and investors.

Promoters Ramesh Kancharla, Dinesh Kumar Chirla, and Adarsh Kancharla will sell 87.26 lakh shares while British International Investment Plc (formerly CDC Group Plc) and CDC India will offload 1.46 crore shares.

The offer includes a reservation of up to three lakh shares for employees who will get equity at a discount of Rs 20 to the final offer price.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is sized at Rs 1,580.8 crore, of which proceeds will be utilised for redemption of non-convertible debentures (issued by company to CDC Emerging Markets) and capital expenditure on setting up new hospitals and purchase of medical equipment, besides general corporate purposes.

Half the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the rest 35 percent for retail bidders.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 27 shares and in multiples of 27 thereafter. Hence, retail investors can invest a minimum of Rs 14,634 for a single lot and maximum Rs 1,90,242 for 13 lots.

Rainbow operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds and had 641 full-time doctors and 1,947 part time/visiting doctors as of December 2021. It had established its first paediatric speciality hospital in 1999 in Telangana.

The hospital chain had recorded 228 percent year on year growth in profit at Rs 126.4 crore for nine months ended December 2021, and revenue in the same period surged 56.6 percent to Rs 761.3 crore YoY.

However, profit in FY21 at Rs 39.57 crore declined 28.5 percent compared to previous year, and revenue fell 9.6 percent to Rs 650 crore in the same period.

The company will finalise share allotment by May 5, while the funds will be credited to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by May 6 and equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of eligible investors by May 6.

The trading in shares will start from May 10.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the offer.





