Rainbow Children's Medicare files papers; eyes over Rs 2,000-crore via IPO

The public issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 280 crore and an offer sale of up to 2.4 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

PTI
December 27, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST

Multi-specialty pediatric hospital chain Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise over Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The offer also includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.

According to market sources, the IPO size is expected to be more than Rs 2,000 crore.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards early redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by the company, in full; capital expenditure towards setting up of new hospitals and purchase of medical equipment for such new hospitals; and general corporate purposes.

Rainbow, backed by UK-based development finance institution CDC Group plc, established its first 50-bed pediatric specialty hospital in 1999 in Hyderabad.

Since then, it has established its reputation as a leader in multi-specialty pediatric services, with strong clinical expertise in managing complex diseases.

As of September 30, 2021, Rainbow operates 14 hospitals and three clinics in six cities in India, with a total bed capacity of 1,500 beds.

Its core specialties are pediatrics, which includes newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric quaternary care (including multi organ transplants); and obstetrics and gynecology, which includes normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J.P. Morgan India and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
