RailTel Corporation share allotment finalised: How to check

State-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation of India, in consultation with merchant bankers, finalised IPO share allocation on February 23.

Investors can check the application status on the BSE Website. Select Issue Type (Equity) and Issue Name (RailTel Corporation of India), Enter Application Number and PAN Number, and finally Click on Search button to know the IPO allotment status.

The IPO share allotment status can also be checked on the website of IPO's registrar in few easy steps.

Select IPO (RailTel Corporation of India).In case you select Application Number, Select NON-ASBA or ASBA and Enter Application Number, In case of DPID/Client ID, Select NSDL/CDSL, and Enter DPID and Client ID, In case of PAN, Enter PAN Number.

3) Enter Captcha mentioned in digits with green colour just above Captcha box, and finally click on Submit button to know the IPO share allocation status.

Now the alloted shares will get credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors around February 24, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

The company will refund money (if any to anchor investors) and unblock funds from the ASBA account on February 24, while the trading in equity shares of RailTel will commence from February 26.

The maiden public issue of RailTel Corporation, which was subscribed 42.4 times during February 16-18, comprised only an offer for sale of around Rs 819 crore by the Government of India. It was a part of the divestment programme set by the government for FY21.