172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ipo|railtel-corporation-of-india-files-drhp-for-rs-700-crore-ipo-5915101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RailTel Corporation of India files DRHP for Rs 700 crore IPO

RailTel is a a category 1 mini-ratna central public sector enterprise, wholly owned by the Government of India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways

Moneycontrol News

State-owned RailTel Corporation of India, one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure services providers, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Sebi for its initial public offering on September 29.

Sources said the company is expected to raise approximately Rs 700 crore.

RailTel is a a category 1 mini-ratna central public sector enterprise, wholly owned by the Government of India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways.

Close

As the objective of the issue is to disinvestment the government's stake, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

related news

The issue consists an offer for sale of 8,66,53,369 shares and employee reserved portion by the Government of India.

Warburg Pincus picks up 25% stake in Home First Finance, IPO by March 2021

Incorporated in 2000, RailTel provides telecom network and infrastructure services, managed data centre and hosting services, and system integration services to government and non-government customers.

The company was incorporated with the aim of modernising the existing telecom system for train control, operation and safety, besides creating a nationwide broadband and multimedia network by laying optical fibre cable along the railway tracks.

As on June 30, its optic fibre network covers over 55,000 km and 5,677 railway stations across towns and cities in the country.

It has also been selected for implementation of various mission-mode projects for the government including rolling out the National Knowledge Network (NKN), Bharat Net and optical fibre-based connectivity project in northeast India. It also undertakes Information & Communication Technology (ICT) projects.

Its operations have been funded entirely by internal accruals since 2013 and it currently enjoys a debt free status. Revenue from operations grew at 7.47 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) during FY18-20.

ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital and SBI Capital Markets are appointed as book running lead managers to the issue.
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 02:57 pm

tags #IPO - News #RailTel Corporation of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.