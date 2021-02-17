RailTel Corporation IPO subscribed 3 times, HNIs portion booked 87% on second day

live bse live

The public offer of RailTel Corporation of India, which has been profitable since FY07 and consistently paying dividends since FY08, has continued to see good subscription for the second day of bidding on February 17. It is subscribed 3.08 times so far with strong support from retail investors whose reserved portion has seen a 5.8 times subscription.

The Rs 819-crore IPO has received bids for 18.76 crore equity shares against offer size of over 6.11 crore shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

The above offer size excluded anchor book which also received good demand from investors. The company already garnered Rs 244 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

The portion set aside for non-institution investors was subscribed 87 percent and that of employees 87 percent, but the qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bids.

RailTel's IPO is a complete offer for sale of over 8.71 crore equity shares by the Government of India (GoI). The issue was opened for subscription on February 16, with a price band of Rs 93-94 per share.

"At the upper price band, RailTel is available at a P/E of 21.4x on FY20 basis, which appears fully priced. Considering, increasing data usage, GoI's digital India initiatives and further diversification plans of RailTel, we assign a subscribe rating for the issue," Geojit Financial Services said.

RailTel Corporation of India is an information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India. A neutral telecom infra provider is a third party who has little or no part in providing Internet service to the end-user but allows interconnection between multiple telecommunication carriers.

RailTel was formed in 2000 to undertake Indian railways' tasks of expeditiously modernising their entire telecommunications system for train control, operation and safety. Railways have agreed to authorize RailTel to use their right of way for the purpose of establishing and optical fiber cable (OFC) network by laying, amongst others, cables and pipes, and transfer their existing OFC assets to RailTel.

The agreement between Ministry of Railways and RailTel also dictates that RailTel will commercially exploit the surplus capacity of the network while the Ministry of Railways will continue to make captive use of the same, thus making RailTel a key network for the Indian Railways.

"Accordingly, there are significant opportunities for companies, such as, RailTel pursuant to the Indian Railways ambitious plans. Given the Railway plan for modernization of its network, we expect RailTel to benefit from the opportunity going ahead and hence we give a subscribe rating to the issue," KR Choksey said.

RailTel operates an optic fiber network covering 59,098 route Kms and 5,929 railway stations in India. Its operations have been funded entirely by internal accruals since FY13 and it is a debt-free company.

Income from telecom services (64 percent) and income from projects (34 percent) are the main revenue generation activities for RailTel. For FY18-20, revenue grew at a CAGR of 7 percent while PAT grew by 3 percent CAGR.