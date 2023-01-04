Radiant Cash Management to list on bourses today. Grey market indicates a flat debut

Radiant Cash Management Services is expected to make a flat debut on bourses today. The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO, too, stayed nil.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The Rs 250-crore public issue was subscribed 0.53 times, with the retail category booked 0.21 times, qualified institutional buyers (QIB) 1.01 times, and non-institutional investors 0.66 times. The price band for the issue was Rs 94-99 per share.

At the upper price band, the company's P/E ratio is 27.83x. "The valuations of the company looks expensive on the basis of price to book and price to earnings ratios," said Jainam Broking which had a 'neutral' rating on the issue. Anand Rathi Research had an 'avoid' tag, citing rich valuations.

Founded in 2005 by Col David Devasahayam, Radiant Cash Management Services (RCMS) provides services across 13,044 PIN codes in India covering all districts.

It operates its business across five verticals namely, cash pick-up and delivery, network currency management, cash processing, cash vans /cash in transit and other value added services.

Its marquee clients include some of the largest foreign, private and public sector banks, including Axis Bank, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and more. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE