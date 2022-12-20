 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Radiant Cash Management Services sets IPO price band at Rs 94-99

Dec 20, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Radiant Cash Management Services has set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 94-99 a share. The issue will open for subscription from December 23-27.

The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 60 crore, and an offer for sale of 3.31 crore shares by promoter and investor.

Investors can bid for minimum of 150 shares and in multiples thereafter.

Promoter David Devasahayam will be selling 1.01 crore shares, and investor Ascent Capital Advisors India 2.3 crore shares by offer for sale.

The company has reserved 50 percent for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NII) and 35 percent for retail investors.