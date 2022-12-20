Radiant Cash Management Services sets IPO price band at Rs 94-99

Representative image

Radiant Cash Management Services has set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 94-99 a share. The issue will open for subscription from December 23-27.

The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 60 crore, and an offer for sale of 3.31 crore shares by promoter and investor.

Investors can bid for minimum of 150 shares and in multiples thereafter.

Promoter David Devasahayam will be selling 1.01 crore shares, and investor Ascent Capital Advisors India 2.3 crore shares by offer for sale.

The company has reserved 50 percent for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NII) and 35 percent for retail investors.

Radiant caters to broad set of outsourcing requirements pertaining to cash management services for banks, financial institutions, organized retail and e-commerce companies in India.

Some of its key clients are Axis Bank, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The company reported 18 percent growth in profit at Rs 38.2 crore for the year ended March 2022 compared to previous year. In the same period, revenue grew by 29 percent to Rs 286 crore.

As per the RHP, the company is going to utilise fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements, purchase of specially fabricated armoured vans, and general corporate purposes.