Radiant Cash Management Services mops up Rs 116.38 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Radiant Cash Management Services on December 22 raised Rs 116.38 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering. The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 1.17 crore shares to anchor investors at Rs 99 per share.

Total 16 investors have bought 1.17 crore shares in the company via anchor book, including prominent names such as HDFC Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Emerging Business Fund, Alchemy Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow, Citigroup Global Markets, Dovetail India Fund, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, UTI Mutual Fund, and Saint Capital Fund.

The public issue will open for subscription on December 23 and the closing date will be December 27, 2022.

Radiant Cash Management Services is planning to raise Rs 388 crore via maiden public issue of 3.91 crore shares. The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 328 crore by promoter and investor.

Promoter David Devasahayam and investor Ascent Capital Advisors India will be selling 3.31 crore shares via offer for sale.

The price band for the offering is Rs 94 - 99 a share.

The anchor book is a part of qualified institutional buyers. Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high networth individuals and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Radiant Cash Management Services provides retail cash management services for banks, financial institutions, and organized retail and e-commerce companies in India.