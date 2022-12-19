 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Radiant Cash Management Services IPO to open on December 23

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 19, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

The maiden public issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 60 crore, and an offer for sale of 3.31 crore shares

Radiant Cash Management Services has decided to launch its initial public offering on December 23. The price band for the offer will be announced by the company on December 20.

The closing date for the public issue will be December 27, 2022, while investors can participate in the anchor book for a day on December 22.

The maiden public issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 60 crore, and an offer for sale of 3.31 crore shares by the promoter and an investor.

Promoter David Devasahayam will be selling 1.01 crore shares and investor Ascent Capital Advisors India 2.3 crore shares through the offer for sale.

In fact, Ascent Capital is the second largest shareholder in the company with 33.61 percent stake, after promoter David Devasahayam, who holds 58 percent shares.

