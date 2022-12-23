English
    Radiant Cash Management Services IPO bought 2% on debut, retail quota booked 3%

    Radiant Cash Management Services aims to mop up Rs 388 crore via maiden public issue, at upper end of price band of Rs 94-99 per share.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    December 23, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
    The initial public offering of Radiant Cash Management Services has garnered bids for 4.47 lakh shares from investors against an offer size of 2.74 crore shares, subscribing 2 percent on December 23, the first day of bidding.

    Retail investors have bought 3 percent shares of the portion set aside for them, while high networth individuals (non-institutional investors) have bid for 9,300 shares against their reserved quota of 58.77 lakh shares.

    But qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have not started investing in the offer yet. Half of the offer is reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for HNIs and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

    The retail cash management services provider has reduced its offer size to 2.74 crore shares, from 3.91 crore after mobilising Rs 116.38 crore through the anchor book on December 22, a day before the IPO opening.

    The company aims to mop up Rs 388 crore from the maiden issue, at the upper end of a price band of Rs 94-99 per share.

    The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 60 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 328 crore by promoter and investors. This means only 15 percent of the IPO funds will be utilised for the company and rest of the money will go to selling shareholders.

    The company is going to utilise fresh issue funds for its working capital requirements, and purchase of specially fabricated armoured vans, besides its general corporate purposes.

    The offer will close on December 27.

    This is the sixth public issue getting opened for subscription this month, after Abans Holdings, Sula Vineyards, Landmark Cars, KFin Technologies and Elin Electronics.
