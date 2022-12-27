Radiant Cash Management Services IPO bought 35% till final day

Radiant Cash Management Services IPO

The public issue of Radiant Cash Management Services continued to see muted response from the launch. It received bids for 96.54 lakh shares as against an offer size of 2.74 crore shares, or just about 35 percent subscription till December 27, the final day of bidding.

Retail investors have bought 18 percent shares of the allotted quota, and a part set aside for high networth individuals has been subscribed 19 percent. Qualified institutional buyers have bid for 77 percent shares of the reserved portion.

The public issue comprising fresh shares has to get at least 90 percent bids along with full subscription at the QIB desk to sail through.

The company had reserved half of its public issue for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high networth individuals, and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The retail cash management company intends to mobilise Rs 388 crore at upper price band. The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 60 crore, and an offer-for-sale of Rs 328 crore by the promoter and investor.

The price band for the offer, which opened on December 23, is Rs 94-99 per share.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements, purchase of specially fabricated armoured vans, and general corporate purposes.

Radiant provides retail cash management services, consists of collection and delivery of cash, for banks, financial institutions, and organized retail and e-commerce companies in India.