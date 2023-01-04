Radiant Cash Management outperforms market on debut; settles with 12% gains

Radiant Cash Management Services shares fared much better than analysts' expectations on January 4 - their debut day and in fact, outperformed the equity markets that were caught in a bear trap.

The stock opened higher at Rs 103 against the issue price of Rs 94.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 116.80 and a low of Rs 98.10, before settling with 11.6 percent gains at Rs 104.90. Analysts had expected it to list at par or discount to issue price.

The stock registered a decent performance on listing day despite a weak response to the company's IPO which received just 53 percent subscription. The company's public issue managed to sail through as it reduced the offer size to around Rs 257 crore from Rs 388 crore earlier.

The retail cash management services provider issued IPO shares at Rs 94 per share, the lower end of the price band of Rs 94 - Rs 99 per share, though its anchor book shares were issued at the upper price band.

Incorporated in 2005, Radiant Cash Management Services offers retail cash management services for banks, financial institutions, and organised retail and e-commerce companies across 13,044 pin codes in India, with support by more than 2,000 employees as of July 2022. Meanwhile, bears have a strong presence over Dalal Street on Wednesday as the benchmark indices, as well as broader markets, fell 1 percent each amid caution ahead of FOMC minutes.

