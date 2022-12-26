 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
QIPs lose lustre in 2022 as global volatility keeps sentiment weak

Ravindra Sonavane
Dec 26, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Fundraising through QIPs declined 72 percent year on year (YoY) -- its steepest fall since 2018. IPOs, on the other hand, have been a popular route this year. However, even IPO mop-ups have fallen dramatically, compared with 2021.

Year 2022 will be the second year when Indian companies refrained from raising funds through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, which was popular in the years before the pandemic.

Volatility and global headwinds saw companies waiting for better days to get more bang for their buck. Fourteen firms raised around Rs 11,744 crore through QIPs so far this year, a far cry from as many as 35 companies raising Rs 42,000 crore in 2021, data from Prime Database showed.

On the other hand, initial public offers (IPOs) have been a popular route this year. That said, even IPO mop-ups have fallen dramatically, compared with 2021. As many as 38 companies raised around Rs 58,960 crore through IPOs so far this year. In 2021, 63 firms have mopped up Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

What are QIPs?