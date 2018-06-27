App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 09:49 PM IST

Puranik Builders files draft papers for Rs 1000-cr IPO

The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 810 crore, besides, an offer for sale up to 18,59,620 equity shares by the company's promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Puranik Builders, a Mumbai-based residential real estate developer, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offer.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 810 crore, besides, an offer for sale up to 18,59,620 equity shares by the company's promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards repayment of loan and other general corporate purposes.

According to merchant banking sources, the initial public offer (IPO) is expected to fetch Rs 1,000 crore.

Edelweiss Financial Services and IIFL Holdings will manage the company's public issue.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 09:43 pm

