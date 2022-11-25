 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Primary Market Update | More than Rs 1,000 crore of IPOs to hit Dalal Street next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 25, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

Curtain falls next week on IPOs in November, the busiest month for the primary market since May.

More than Rs. 1,000 crore of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) will open for subscription next week, keeping the primary market engaged towards the end of a month that has been the busiest since May.

The IPOs by Dharmaj Crop Guard and Uniparts India will be the last of November, a month that has already seen eight companies raise nearly Rs.9,500 crore via initial share sales.

The fund raisers so far include Global Health, which operates the Medanta superspecialty hospitals, Five Star Business Finance, Archean Chemical Industries and Fusion Micro Finance.

November is the most active month for IPOs since May, in which eight companies including Life Insurance Corporation of India and logistics firm Delhivery raised more than Rs 30,000 crore.

Next week, Dharmaj Crop plans to raise Rs 251 crore via a public issue comprising fresh shares worth Rs 216 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 35.15 crore by its promoters.

This is the smallest IPO in terms of size since Venus Pipes and Tubes raised Rs. Rs 165 crore in May.