Primary market schedule | 4 IPOs to be launched, 6 listings next week

Primary market schedule | 4 IPOs to be launched next week

The primary market segment for next week will see four IPOs worth over Rs 500 crore opening for subscription and six stocks that will be scheduled for listing on the bourses.

Test and measuring instruments maker Rishabh Instruments will be the first from the mainboard segment, launching its maiden public issue on August 30 and also closing in the same week on September 1.

The fund raising by the company will be Rs 490.78 crore at upper end of price band of Rs 418-441 per share, comprising a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 75 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 415.78 crore by investor SACEF Holdings II, and promoters.

The public issue of infrastructure company Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, which opened on August 24, will be closing next week on August 28. The offer, so far, has been subscribed 10.63 times, with support from all kind of investors.

Further, stainless steel finished sheets maker Ratnaveer Precision Engineering will launch its anchor book for a day on September 1, ahead of IPO. The company has reserved 50 percent of the offer for qualified institutional buyers (which included up to 60 percent reservation for the anchor book), 15 percent for high networth individuals, and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Also, we will have two listings in the mainboard segment. Polymer-based molded products maker Pyramid Technoplast will debut on August 30 and metallic flexible flow solution products manufacturer Aeroflex Industries will be listing on August 31. Their IPOs were bought 18.29 times and 97.11 times the size, respectively.

Aeroflex shares are getting strong response in the grey market, available with 65 percent premium over the upper price band of Rs 108 per share, while the grey market premium for Pyramid was at around 10 percent over the IPO price of Rs 166 per share, analysts said on anonymity.

SME Segment

The SME (small and medium enterprise) segment will also remain full busy in comparison to mainboard segment, as three public issues will be launched next week.

The Rs 14.84-crore maiden public issue of Mono Pharmacare, the pharmaceutical products distributor, will open for subscription during August 28 and August 30, with a price band of Rs 26-28 per share.

The bidding for the IPO of shapewear manufacturer CPS Shapers will start on August 29 and the closing date would be August 31. It is a fixed price issue with an offer price of Rs 185 per share. The company is planning to raise Rs 11.1 crore.

Chennai-based visual effects (VFX) studio Basilic Fly Studio will open its public issue on September 1. The price band is yet to be announced by the company.

All these above three IPOs comprise only a fresh issue.

Further, Sahaj Fashions, which manufactures fabric for garment making and home furnishings, will be closing its Rs 13.96 crore IPO on August 29.

On the listing front, diamonds & jewellery maker Shoora Designs will be the first among SMEs to debut next week on August 29, as per IPO schedule.

Agrochemical formulations manufacturer Crop Life Science and the passive telecom infrastructure services provider Bondada Engineering will list their shares on August 30, while power solutions company Sungarner Energies will make its debut on August 31.