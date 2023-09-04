Pramara Promotions IPO fully booked on second day of bidding

Pramara Promotions IPO fully subscribed on second day of bidding

Pramara Promotions IPO has managed to get fully subscribed on its second day of bidding on September 4 backed by retail investors. The offer received bids for 29.52 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 24.24 lakh shares, resulting in a subscription of 1.22 times.

Retail investors bought 38.4 lakh shares, which was 3.3 times the reservation of 11.5 lakh shares, while the similar portion set aside for high networth individuals (HNIs) was subscribed just 60 percent.

The maiden public issue was subscribed 44 percent in previous session, September 1.

The Mumbai-based promotional marketing agency intends to mobilise Rs 15.27 crore via public issue, at a price of Rs 63 per share, which comprises only a fresh issue of 24.24 lakh shares.

There is a reservation of 1.24 lakh shares in the IPO for the market maker, and the remaining 23 lakh shares are divided in the 50:50 proportion for retail & HNIs.

The working capital requirements amounting to Rs 9.75 crore of Pramara Promotions will be funded via fresh issue proceeds and the remaining Rs 3.02 crore proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

