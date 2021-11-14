Policybazaar, Sigachi, SJS Enterprises shares to list tomorrow: Here's what to expect

live bse live

On November 15, shares of three companies will make a debut on the bourses - Policybazaar & Paisabazaar operator PB Fintech, Sigachi Industries and SJS Enterprises.

The three stocks will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange. Analysts expect the listings to be at a premium over the issue price given the positive market conditions.

Policybazaar

PB Fintech, which is widely known as Policybazaar, is expected to list with around 5-10 percent premium on Monday. Though the initial share sale saw good subscription of 16.58 times, its loss-making status could have some impact on its listing. The other strengths include strong market share and strong revenue growth, experts feel.

PB Fintech, which raised Rs 5,625 crore through its IPO, operates Policybazaar, the India's largest digital insurance marketplace, and Paisabazaar that provides lending products (personal loans and credit cards).

"We expect the issue to list at Rs 1,040-1,050 (against final issue price of Rs 980)," says Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

According to Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities, the listing premium for Policybazaar is around 5-10 percent.

Currently, in the grey market, Policybazaar shares were available at Rs 1,040-1,050 per share, a 6-7 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 980 per share, as per the IPO Watch and IPO Central.

SJS Enterprises

SJS Enterprises, the manufacturer of decorative aesthetics products, is also likely to see 5-10 percent listing premium as the tepid IPO subscription and entire offer for sale issue could have some impact on its listing, experts feel.

The company has shown consistent and steady growth in financials with industry leading profitability margins and robust return ratios (return on equity at 15.15 percent and return on capital employed at 31.63 percent in FY21), and enjoying debt free status as of FY21.

SJS shares traded at Rs 582 in the grey market, a premium of Rs 40 or 7.4 percent over issue price of Rs 542.

"We expect the listing to happen at around Rs 565. At the upper band, issue looks priced on a higher side, leaving less for the investors on table," says Gaurav Garg.

According to Mohit Nigam, the listing of SJS Enterprises is around 5 percent-10 percent.

The company has mopped up Rs 800 crore through its initial public offering which is entirely an offer for sale by promoters. Hence the company did not get any money from the offer. The issue was subscribed 1.59 times.

Sigachi Industries

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) manufacturer Sigachi Industries is likely to see the bumper listing among these three stocks given the healthy financials, pan India and International market presence with comprehensive product portfolio, and long standing relationship with customers.

According to analysts, the listing price could be more than doubled its issue price of Rs 163 per share.

"We expect the issue to list at around Rs 380-385 against issue price of Rs 163. The issue seems to be fairly valued at 16.6x FY21 IPO," says Gaurav Garg, while Mohit Nigam feels the listing price for Sigachi Industries is around 100 percent-120 percent.

The grey market premium of Sigachi Industries is also quite strong, trading at Rs 383-393 per share, which resulted into a massive premium of Rs 220-230 or 135-141 percent over IPO price.

Sigachi raised Rs 125.43 crore through its public issue that was subscribed 101.91 times during November 1-3.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.