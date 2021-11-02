Policybazaar IPO sees 63% subscription on day 2, retail portion booked 1.57 times

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The public offer of PB Fintech, which owns Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, saw a subscription of 63 percent on November 2, the second day of bidding. The offer received bids for 2.15 crore equity shares against IPO size of 3.45 crore shares, the exchanges data showed.

Retail investors were at the forefront, for whom the 10 percent of offer size is reserved, receiving bids 1.57 times the portion set aside for them.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 56 percent and that of non-institutional investors saw subscription of 13 percent.

PB Fintech which has built India’s largest online platform for insurance and lending products leveraging the power of technology, data and innovation, aims to mobilise Rs 5,700 crore through IPO that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore and the remaining is an offer sale by selling shareholders including SVF Python II (Cayman).

"The company has created consumer-friendly brands offering wide choice, transparency and convenience. Company being collaborative partner for insurer and lending partners has high renewal rates providing clear visibility into future business and delivering superior economics." said Hem Securities.

Also read - Policybazaar IPO opens: 10 key things to know about the issue, company

"Company also derives benefits from economies of segmentation with low operating costs and capital requirements. Hence looking after all this, we recommend “subscribe” on issue for both listing gain & long term purpose," the brokerage added.

The fresh issue money will be utilised for enhancing visibility and awareness of its brands, new opportunities to expand consumer base, strategic investments and acquisitions, and expanding presence outside India.

Also read - Policybazaar IPO: Brokerages bullish on insurance portal's innovative approach

Policybazaar is a household name for insurance and is one of the most trusted insurance brands in India. The strength of the company's brands are also reflected in the fact that, in FY21, 83 percent of the policies sold on Policybazaar and 66 percent of loans originated on Paisabazaar were by consumers who came to the company's platform directly or through direct online brand searches.

PB Fintech posted a consolidated loss of Rs 150.24 crore for the financial year FY21, much lower compared to a loss of Rs 304.03 crore seen in FY20. On the other side, revenue from operations had also shown strong growth, rising to Rs 886.66 crore in FY21, up from Rs 771.3 crore in FY20, registering a 15 percent growth.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certi