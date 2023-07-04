PKH Ventures withdraws Rs 379-crore IPO due to lack of QIB response

PKH Ventures IPO

Mumbai-based construction and development company PKH Ventures has decided to withdraw its public issue on the final day of bidding, July 4, due to subdued response from qualified institutional investors.

The public issue, which was opened for subscription on June 30, has managed to get bids for 65 percent shares of the total offer size in the last three days, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges.

High networth individuals and retail investors have showed decent response to the offer as the portions set aside for them subscribed 1.67 times and 99 percent, but qualified institutional investors have bought only 11 percent shares of the allotted quota.

For any IPO to sail through, the part of qualified institutional buyers has to get at least 90 percent subscription. The said condition was not fulfilled by PKH Ventures IPO.

"On account of non-fulfilment of commitment by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the issuer (PKH) has now decided to withdraw the issue in consultation with BRLMs (book running lead managers) and registrar," the company said in its filing to exchanges.

Hence, the IPO of PKH Ventures will be treated as withdrawn, it said.

PKH Ventures was planning to raise Rs 379 crore via its maiden public issue of 2.56 crore equity shares at the upper price band. The offer was comprised a fresh issue of Rs 270.2 crore shares and an offer for sale of Rs 109.1 crore shares by promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal.

The price band of the issue was Rs 140-148 per share.