PKH Ventures files papers for Rs 500-crore IPO

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of 2,42,73,000 shares and an offer for sale of 50 lakh shares by promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Construction & development, hospitality and management services company PKH Ventures has filed draft documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a Rs 500-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2,42,73,000 shares and an offer for sale of 50 lakh shares by promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal who holds a 63.69 percent stake in the company.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of 25 lakh equity shares and if it is undertaken, then the number of shares shall be reduced from the fresh issue.

It plans to use fresh issue proceeds for investment in Halaipani Hydro Project Private Limited, Makindian Foods Private Limited for the development of the Amritsar project– Phase I, in Garuda Construction for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2020, PKH Ventures is a diversified company with focus on three broad business verticals—construction & development, hospitality, and management services.

It has 11 construction and development projects in the work. Its development projects are being executed by subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles, while subsidiary Garuda Construction is taking care of civil and engineering works.

Monarch Networth Capital is the lead manager to the issue.

Also read: Oyo files draft papers for $1.2 billion public offering
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - News #PKH Ventures
first published: Oct 1, 2021 01:06 pm

