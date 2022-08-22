Pharma company Shanghai United Imaging jumps 75% in its debut IPO

IPO

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company and the latest of a slew of $1 billion-plus listings in China this year, surged on the first day of trading, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Shares of the firm, which operates in the medical imaging systems industry, jumped as much as 75 percent to 192.48 yuan, the report said.

According to the data compiled by Bloomberg, the scrip was sold at 109.88 yuan apiece in an initial public offering that raised 11 billion yuan ($1.6 billion).

The company is the seventh Chinese listing this year with an offering that was larger than $1 billion, the report added.

Even though high inflation and rising interest rates decrease prospects for equities sales, big IPOs remain active in China, in contrast to a slowdown in traditional venues from New York to London and Hong Kong.

The Chinese producer of CT scan and X-ray devices raised 10.99 billion yuan in an IPO this month that was more than 3,500 times oversubscribed among retail investors, according to another report by Reuters.

United Imaging, which competes with GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Philips Healthcare, benefited from Covid-19 outbreaks in China, which boosted demand for scanning and imaging devices.

The company sold 100 million shares at 109.88 yuan apiece. Proceeds will be used to fund research & development, production and marketing, the report added.

The firm plans to invest in a medical equipment fund, research and development projects, its sales network, as well as replenishing capital.

According to another report by Reuters, there was a spike in listing applications from Chinese companies in June which nearly doubled China's IPO candidates to almost 1,000 - the highest in at least three years, potentially making the country a bright spot for bankers as equity offerings slow in other markets.

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. provides, develops and produces high-performance advanced medical imaging, radiotherapy equipment, life science instruments and offers worldwide intelligent digital solutions.