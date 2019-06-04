App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Penna Cement Industries gets Sebi nod for Rs 1,550-cr IPO

The IPO of Penna Cement comprises fresh issue of up to Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 250 crore by the company's promoter, PR Cement Holdings Limited.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Penna Cement Industries has got markets regulator Sebi's go ahead for its Rs 1,550-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO of Penna Cement comprises fresh issue of up to Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 250 crore by the company's promoter, PR Cement Holdings Limited.

In November last year, Penna Cement Industries had filed draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 1,550 crore through IPO.

Close

The company obtained the regulator's "observation" on May 31, 2019, as per the latest update with the capital markets watchdog.

Sebi's observation is necessary for any company planning to launch public issues.

The Hyderabad-based firm plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO for repayment/ pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and other general corporate purposes.

Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial and YES Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Penna Cement has four integrated manufacturing facilities and two grinding units spread across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #IPO - News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.