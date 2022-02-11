MARKET NEWS

    PB Fintech share prices fall over 6% after the report of founder stake sale

    PB Fintech share prices: The block deal was around 1.4% stake worth Rs 534 crore changed hands at average Rs 822 a share, CNBC TV added.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
    PB Fintech is the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar

     
     
    PB Fintech ,the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, share prices fell over 6 percent after the report of founder stake sale. Shares PB Fintech Ltd fell after a huge block deal  which saw around 64.7 lakh shares changing hands in bunched trade, CNBC TV reported. Details of buyers and sellers were not available.

    The block deal was around 1.4 percent stake worth Rs 534 crore changed hands at average Rs 822 a share, CNBC-TV18 added. The stock was trading at Rs 816 on BSE, down 6 percent from its previous close while India's benchmark Sensex fell 1.16 percent to 58,244 points.

    Shares of PB Fintech opened sharply lower after a Moneycontrol report had said the  co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal  would sell 2.4 percent in the company worth $130-$140 million. The block deal will be done at a 0-2 percent discount to PB Fintech's closing price on January 10 which was at Rs 868.10 per share. Dahiya will be selling up to 70 lakh shares and Bansal will sell 38.9 lakh shares, Moneycontrol report added.

    PB Fintech Q3 Results | Policybazaar parent records consolidated loss of Rs 298 crore

    The founders' cumulative stake will reduce to 8.01 percent on a fully diluted basis from 10.33 percent currently. Earlier, the co-founders, along with Dahiya's wife Shika Dahiya and a few other shareholders had reduced the quantum of their stake sale in the run-up to the company's IPO in November 2021.

    Tags: #BSE #PaisaBazaar #PB Fintech #PolicyBazaar #stock buzzing
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 10:01 am
