PB Fintech share prices fall over 6% after the report of founder stake sale

PB Fintech ,the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, share prices fell over 6 percent after the report of founder stake sale. Shares PB Fintech Ltd fell after a huge block deal which saw around 64.7 lakh shares changing hands in bunched trade, CNBC TV reported. Details of buyers and sellers were not available.

The block deal was around 1.4 percent stake worth Rs 534 crore changed hands at average Rs 822 a share, CNBC-TV18 added. The stock was trading at Rs 816 on BSE , down 6 percent from its previous close while India's benchmark Sensex fell 1.16 percent to 58,244 points.