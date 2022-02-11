PB Fintech share prices fall over 6% after the report of founder stake sale

PB Fintech ,the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, share prices fell over 6 percent after the report of founder stake sale. Shares PB Fintech Ltd fell after a huge block deal which saw around 64.7 lakh shares changing hands in bunched trade, CNBC TV reported. Details of buyers and sellers were not available.

Shares of PB Fintech opened sharply lower after a Moneycontrol report had said the co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal would sell 2.4 percent in the company worth $130-$140 million. The block deal will be done at a 0-2 percent discount to PB Fintech's closing price on January 10 which was at Rs 868.10 per share. Dahiya will be selling up to 70 lakh shares and Bansal will sell 38.9 lakh shares, Moneycontrol report added.

PB Fintech Q3 Results | Policybazaar parent records consolidated loss of Rs 298 crore

The founders' cumulative stake will reduce to 8.01 percent on a fully diluted basis from 10.33 percent currently. Earlier, the co-founders, along with Dahiya's wife Shika Dahiya and a few other shareholders had reduced the quantum of their stake sale in the run-up to the company's IPO in November 2021.