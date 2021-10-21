MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Paytm to skip pre-IPO round to meet post-Diwali listing target: Sources

Paytm has not scrapped the pre-IPO round due to differences with investors over valuations, added a source. The company is expected to list at a valuation of anywhere between $16 to $21 billion.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 10:04 PM IST
Pegged as the largest IPO in India’s history, banking sources are expecting the company to list at a valuation of anywhere between $16 to $21 billion.

Pegged as the largest IPO in India’s history, banking sources are expecting the company to list at a valuation of anywhere between $16 to $21 billion.


As Paytm still awaits a nod from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its Rs 16,600 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), the company has now decided to skip its pre-IPO funding round.

The development was first reported by Bloomberg citing sources. The report said that Paytm has gone back on its Rs 2,000 crore pre-IPO plans over valuation differences with investors.

However, sources aware of the development told Moneycontrol that the management is keen on meeting its target for a listing in the month of November, soon after the festival of Diwali. With SEBI yet to give a green light, the payments and financial services company is considering doing away with an additional round and not because of differences in the listing valuation.

“There are no valuation differences between investors and Paytm’s management. The company is heading for an IPO directly, to adhere to the timelines it had kept in mind,” said one of the sources mentioned above.

The pre-IPO round was anyway seen as an option that can be done away with if required and the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) mentioned the same, the source added.

Pegged as the largest IPO in India’s history, banking sources are expecting the company to list at a valuation of anywhere between $16 to $21 billion. The company was last valued at $16 billion, according to reports.

Close

Related stories

The company, called One97 Communications, had filed for an IPO in July in a year that saw a number of internet companies heading to D-Street, starting with Zomato. Zomato, too, had not opted for a pre-IPO round and was listed at a premium of 66 percent over its final offer price.

The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,701 crore on a revenue of Rs 2,802.4 crore for the financial year FY21 and a loss of Rs 2,942.4 crore on revenue of Rs 3,280.8 crore for FY20, according to details in its DRHP.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - News #PayTm
first published: Oct 21, 2021 08:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.