PayMate India to refile DRHP after receiving final nod from RBI for payment aggregator licence

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 12:03 AM IST

PayMate India had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for a Rs 1,500 crore IPO with the Sebi in May 2022.

Fintech player PayMate India on Tuesday said it will refile the draft IPO papers with markets regulator Sebi after receiving final authorisation from the RBI to operate as an online payment aggregator (PA).  It obtained in-principle approval from RBI for the payment aggregator authorisation in December.

PayMate India was asked by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to refile the documents for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) with certain updates. The move may delay the company's initial share sale.

According to sources, the company was asked to update DRHP with final payment aggregator authorisation and other material updates if any.

"Following our receipt of in-principle approval from RBI for the Payment Aggregator (PA) authorisation recently. We will be in a position to submit the mandatory SAR (System Audit Report) by the first or second week of February," the company said in a statement.   SAR is a part of the standard operating protocol to get the final approved PA authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).