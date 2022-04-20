English
    Pantomath Group announces first closure of pre-IPO fund

    The category II Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) aims to harness opportunity of investing at pre-IPO stage in Indian growth stage businesses that are on the verge of a big bang breakout, thus investing with clear focus of value arbitrage without taking long-term risk, according to a statement.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

    Financial services firm Pantomath Group on Wednesday announced the first closure of its Rs 500-crore pre-IPO fund ’India Inflection Opportunity Fund’.

    The category II Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) aims to harness opportunity of investing at pre-IPO stage in Indian growth stage businesses that are on the verge of a big bang breakout, thus investing with clear focus of value arbitrage without taking long-term risk, according to a statement.

    The fund will invest in diverse pre-IPO opportunities, aligned with India’s rising economy, in three broad themes including Make in India, rural consumption and impact investing.

    The fund has announced its first closing of about 25 per cent of its target corpus, with participation by marquee anchor investor(s).

    It has received investment participation from global and domestic family offices and high net-worth investors.

    "India Inflection Opportunity Fund is focused on under-penetrated businesses with established foundation and visible growth trajectory. We would like to focus on huge addressable market opportunity avoiding ventures with negative cash flows and bleeding balance sheets. Our India Inflection Opportunity Fund will provide the growth capital to various enterprises through active ownership approach,” Madhu Lunawat, Fund Manager, said.

    Alongside the first closing, the fund has made its first investment in a specialty chemical CSM (custom synthesis and manufacturing) company Inventys Research Company Private Limited.



