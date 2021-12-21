MARKET NEWS

English
IPO

Officer's Choice whiskey maker Allied Blender seeks to go public

The maker of Officer’s Choice whiskey has initiated talks with advisors and seeks a valuation of at least $2.5 billion

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST

Allied Blenders & Distillers, an Indian spirits manufacturer, plans to float a public issue to raise as much as $300 million next year, according to people familiar with the situation.


The maker of Officer’s Choice whiskey has initiated talks with advisors and seeks a valuation of at least $2.5 billion, the sources said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The company plans to file preliminary documents in the first quarter of 2022, they said. 


A final decision is yet to be reached regarding the valuation or the timing of the IPO, and Allied Blenders could still decide not to go ahead with the plan, they mentioned. A representative for the company declined to comment.


The Mumbai-based distiller will join a slew of Indian businesses planning to launch local IPOs next year. State-backed Life Insurance Corporation of India and Flipkart Online Services, the Indian e-commerce firm controlled by Walmart Inc, are among those preparing for the first-time share sales.


Allied Blenders sells spirits ranging from whiskey and rum to brandy and vodka across 29 countries, according to its website. It owns nine bottling units, one distilling facility, and over 20 outsourced manufacturing sites, the website says. 

Alcoholic beverage consumption is on the rebound in the world’s second-most populous country as pandemic-linked curbs are eased. Consumption will expand at about 1.5 times the rate of economic growth, according to a note from UBS Group AG earlier this month.

This story has been published from Bloomberg. Here’s the link to the article.

Tags: #Allied Blenders #Whiskey Maker
first published: Dec 21, 2021 02:45 pm

