MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Nuvoco Vistas IPO shares debut today: Here's what to expect from the listing

Nuvoco Vistas IPO: This was the first IPO where retail portion subscription was below 100 percent amongst the ones launched in second half of CY21.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
August 23, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's fifth largest cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is expected to see a tepid listing on the bourses despite strong outlook for the sector, as the market environment turned weak due to weak global cues, overvaluations and rising Covid cases globally.

The tepid subscription to its initial public offering is also likely to impact listing, experts feel. The Rs 5,000-crore IPO was subscribed 1.71 times during August 9-11, largely supported by qualified institutional buyers whose reserved portion saw 4.23 times subscription. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 570 per share.

The response from non-institutional investors (66 percent) and retail investors (73 percent) was weak. In fact, this was the first IPO where retail portion subscription was below 100 percent amongst IPOs launched in second half of CY21.

"It looks like the market sentiments turned IPO fever down to discount for new listings. There are high expectations that Nuvoco could see a discount or muted opening, as risk concerns weigh more over positive rationales," Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

"New investors will always remain concerned when it comes to applying in IPO which has large portion of offer for sale as a result we can see muted subscription figures. Muted listing seems to be justified high debt on books and inconsistent financial performance in last 3 years," he said.

Close

Related stories

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

The public offer of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise. The net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for repaying of debts.

"Nuvoco Vista Corporation, a part of Nirma Group Company, is among one of the largest cement companies, however listing gains are not much attractive," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities also expects flat listing for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation.

The company offers a range of over 50 products across cement, RMX (ready mix concrete) and modern building materials. Its cement production capacity constituted approximately 4.2 percent of the total cement capacity in India as of December 2020, and also, it is one of the leading ready-mix concrete manufacturers with 49 RMX plants across India.

As of March 2021, it has 11 cement plants (eight in East India and three in North India), having an installed capacity of 22.32 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sunil Shankar Matkar
Tags: #IPO - Listing Strategy #Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
first published: Aug 22, 2021 11:09 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.