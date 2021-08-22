Nuvoco Vistas Corporation to debut on Monday | What could be listing expectations?

live bse live

Country's fifth largest cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is expected to see a tepid listing on the bourses despite strong outlook for the sector, as the market environment turned weak due to weak global cues, overvaluations and rising Covid cases globally.

The tepid subscription to its initial public offering is also likely to impact listing, experts feel. The Rs 5,000-crore IPO was subscribed 1.71 times during August 9-11, largely supported by qualified institutional buyers whose reserved portion saw 4.23 times subscription. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 570 per share.

The response from non-institutional investors (66 percent) and retail investors (73 percent) was weak. In fact, this was the first IPO where retail portion subscription was below 100 percent amongst IPOs launched in second half of CY21.

"It looks like the market sentiments turned IPO fever down to discount for new listings. There are high expectations that Nuvoco could see a discount or muted opening, as risk concerns weigh more over positive rationales," Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

"New investors will always remain concerned when it comes to applying in IPO which has large portion of offer for sale as a result we can see muted subscription figures. Muted listing seems to be justified high debt on books and inconsistent financial performance in last 3 years," he said.

The public offer of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise. The net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for repaying of debts.

"Nuvoco Vista Corporation, a part of Nirma Group Company, is among one of the largest cement companies, however listing gains are not much attractive," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities also expects flat listing for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation.

The company offers a range of over 50 products across cement, RMX (ready mix concrete) and modern building materials. Its cement production capacity constituted approximately 4.2 percent of the total cement capacity in India as of December 2020, and also, it is one of the leading ready-mix concrete manufacturers with 49 RMX plants across India.

As of March 2021, it has 11 cement plants (eight in East India and three in North India), having an installed capacity of 22.32 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA).

