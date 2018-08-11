App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nihilent files IPO papers with Sebi

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of shares worth up to Rs 250 crore, besides an offer of sale OF around 21,25,599 equity stocks by promoter group entity Vastu IT Private Limited, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.

Representative Image
Representative Image

IT solutions firm Nihilent has filed its draft papers with market regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of shares worth up to Rs 250 crore, besides an offer of sale OF around 21,25,599 equity stocks by promoter group entity Vastu IT Private Limited, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.

The funds garnered through the issue would be utilised for replacement and upgradation activities to fund inorganic growth and for setting up of a user experience laboratory as well as a media laboratory among others.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors will manage the the company's IPO. The equity shares will be listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Nihilent is a Pune-based consulting and information technology (IT) solutions integration firm.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 10:55 am

tags #IPO #IPO - News #Nihilent #SEBI

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.