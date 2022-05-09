business Nifty, Sensex Off Lows; Infosys, L&T Info, Hindalco & Can Fin In Focus | Markets With Santo And CJ Nifty 50, Sensex off lows as Infosys, HDFC lead revival. Rupee sinks to record low against dollar as EM pain intensifies. In today’s episode, Santo and CJ are tracking Infosys, L&T Info, Hindalco, Can Fin & Scan Steels. Tune in to know more.