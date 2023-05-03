 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Nexus Select Trust sets price band for India's first pure-play retail mall REIT IPO at Rs 95-100 per share

Ravindra Sonavane
May 03, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST

Nexus Select Trust proposes to utilize part of net proceeds towards the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Nexus Indore Central (NMMCPL) from Olive Commercial Company Ltd.

ipo

 

Global private equity major Blackstone Group-backed Nexus Select Trust has set the share’s price band for its initial public offering at Rs 95-100 per share. The firm earlier said that its issue will open its initial public offering for subscription on May 9 and close on May 11, in what will be India’s maiden pure-play retail mall REIT offering.

Anchor investors' subscriptions will open on May 8 and finalisation on the basis of allotment will be on May 16. Initiation of refunds will take place on May 17 and the stock will list on exchanges on May 19.

The total offering of Rs 3,200 crore comprises fresh share issuance of up to Rs 1,400 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,800 crore.