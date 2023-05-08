Nexus Select Trust raises Rs 1,440 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

The company has finalised the allocation of 14.39 crore units to anchor investors at a price of Rs 100 per unit.

Leading real estate investment trust Nexus Select Trust on May 8 raised Rs 1,440 crore from 20 anchor investors ahead of its IPO opening.

The company in its filing to exchanges said it has finalised the allocation of 14.39 crore units to anchor investors at a price of Rs 100 per unit.

Investors participated in the anchor book included Morgan Stanley Asia, Segantii India Mauritius, HDFC Trustee, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Prusik Umberlla Ucits Fund Plc, IIFL Income Opportunities Fund, SBI Life Insurance, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential, NPS Trust, SBI General Life Insurance, Ghisallo Master Fund LP, and Tata Investment Corporation.

As per the exchange filing, up to "4.79 crore units were allocated to 3 domestic mutual funds through a total of 6 schemes".

Nexus Select Trust, the owner of India’s largest portfolio of consumption centres comprising 17 Grade A urban consumption centres, will open its initial public offering for subscription on May 9, with a price band of Rs 95-100 per unit.

The company plans to raise Rs 3,200 crore via IPO which comprises a fresh issuance of units worth Rs 1,400 crore, and an offer for sale of units worth Rs 1,800 crore by selling unitholders.

The offer will close on May 11, 2023.

Wynford Investments, a portfolio company of Blackstone funds, is the sponsor of Nexus Select Trust. Nexus Select Mall Management is the Manager and Axis Trustee Services is the Trustee of Nexus Select Trust.