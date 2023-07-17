Netweb Technologies IPO booked 97% on bidding debut

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The public issue of Netweb Technologies India has garnered bids for 85.9 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 88.58 lakh equity shares, subscribing 0.97 percent on the first day of bidding on July 17.

Retail investors have bought 1.43 times the reserved portion which is 35 percent of the total IPO size, while the part set aside for employees has been booked 3.85 times.

The server, storage, and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions provider has reserved 20,000 equity shares of the IPO, for its employees. They will get the the shares at a discount of Rs 25 apiece to the final offer price.

High net-worth individuals have subscribed 1.09 times the reserved portion. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have bought 1 percent shares of 24.29 lakh shares set aside for them.

Netweb Technologies has reduced the offer size to 88.58 lakh shares from 1.26 crore as it has raised Rs 189 crore from the anchor book, a part of QIB, on July 14, a day before the issue opening.

Marquee investors invested in the company through anchor book included Eastspring Investments India Fund, Nomura Funds, Axis Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal MF, Goldman Sachs Funds, Franklin Templeton, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, and Whiteoak Capital.

The company intends to raise Rs 631 crore from the initial public offering, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 206 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 425 crore by promoters. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 475-500 per share. The issue closes on July 19.

Before filing the red-herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies, Netweb had also raised Rs 51 crore through private placement (pre-IPO placement) of 10.2 lakh shares at Rs 500 each. As a result, it has reduced its fresh issue size from Rs 257 crore to Rs 206 crore.

Also read: Netweb Technologies IPO opens | 10 key things to read before applying for offer

Four investors participated in the pre-IPO placement which are LG Family Trust, Anupama Kishor Patil, 360 ONE Special Opportunities Fund - Series 8, and 360 ONE Monopolistic Market Intermediaries Fund.

The company is going to utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue for capital expenditure towards surface mount technology (SMT) line development, long term working capital requirements, and repaying debts, besides general corporate purposes.

Netweb Technologies, which provides supercomputing systems, private cloud and HCI (hyperconverged infrastructure), data centre servers, AI systems and enterprise workstations, and HPS solutions, earned more than 70 percent of its business from first two segments (supercomputing systems, private cloud and HCI).

The company has recorded revenues at Rs 445 crore with growth across segments, and profit at Rs 46.9 crore for the year ended March FY23, which averaged an annual compounded growth rate of 76.5 percent and 138 percent during FY21 to FY23. The order book of the company has increased from Rs 48.56 crore in FY21 to Rs 90.2 crore in FY23.

Also read: Pen maker Flair Writing Industries files Rs 745 cr IPO papers with SEBI

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.