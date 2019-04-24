App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens today; should you subscribe?

Anand Rathi said higher multiple is justified given the company’s ability to grow profitably and command better return ratios. Hence it recommended subscribing the issue

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offer of Neogen Chemicals, manufacturers of bromine and lithium chemical compounds, is scheduled to open for subscription on April 24 with a price band at Rs 212-215 per share.

The company aims to raise up to Rs 132 crore through the IPO, which will close on April 26.

The IPO is a combination of fresh issue of Rs 70 crore and offer for sale by promoters. The company would utilise net proceeds from fresh issue for debt repayment, early redemption of fully redeemable cumulative preference shares and working capital requirement.

With increased capacity through expansion and acquisition, the company reported 19.7 percent YoY CAGR rise in consolidated operating revenue over FY14-18 to Rs 164.01 crore in FY18.

related news

The specialty chemicals maker reported a 26.1 percent CAGR rise in consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) over FY14-18 to Rs 28.99 crore in FY18. EBITDA margin improved from 14.4 percent in FY14 to 17.7 percent in FY18. The company reported a 30.3 percent CAGR rise in reported PAT over FY14-18 to Rs 10.5 crore in FY18.

Brokerages are mixed on whether to subscribe to the issue. Choice Broking advises avoiding the issue as the issue is overpriced. "At the higher price band of Rs 215 per share, Neogen's share is valued at a P/E multiple of 47.8x (to its restated FY18 EPS of Rs 4.5), which is at a premium to its peer average of 38.8x," it reasoned.

On the contrary, Anand Rathi said higher multiple is justified given the company’s ability to grow profitably and command better return ratios. Hence it recommended subscribing to the issue.

Here is what brokerages say about the issue:

Choice Broking: Based on FY19E and FY20E EPS, the stock is valued at P/E multiple of 32.2x and 26x, respectively, which again is available at a premium to peer average.

However, considering its historical growth profile, proposed expansion activities and the demanded valuations we feel that the issue is fully priced.

Thus we assign a 'avoid' rating for the issue. The issue size (around Rs 130 crore) being lower than Rs 250 crore, the shares will be listed in T-group. Hence, there will be some restrictions on price movements.

Anand Rathi: At the higher end of the issue price of Rs 215 a share, the stock is valued at around 20.1x FY18EV/EBITDA and around 47.8x P/E. Arti Industries and Atul Industries trade at FY18 P/E multiples of 38-42, while Vinati Organics and Navin quote at respectively 21x and 63x.

On the annualised 9MFY19 EPS of Rs 7, the stock is priced at 28.5xPE and 17.4x EV/EBITDA. We believe the higher multiple is justified given the company's ability to grow profitably and command better return ratios.

Image123042019

Risks to its recommendation are slow growth in underline sectors such as pharma, high working capital intensity and high debt great dependence on certain customers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 09:52 am

tags #IPO - Tip #Neogen Chemicals

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Rishabh Pant is back to being a babysitter and this time, for Shikhar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Reminiscing the Master Blaster's firs ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Biggest Threat' Stoinis Keen to Take IPL Form to ...

US, Afghan Forces Killed More Civilians Than Insurgents, Says UN

Marsquake: NASA's InSight Lander Detects First Seismic Event on the Re ...

Premier League: Christian Eriksen’s Late Strike Keeps Tottenham on C ...

'Way She Targets Me...': Modi Stumps Akshay Kumar With Wife Twinkle's ...

Brave Mom Saves 18-Month-Old Son by Fighting Leopard off with Bare Han ...

Not Ranveer Singh But Randeep Hooda Was the First Choice to Play Kapil ...

Skoda Introduces ‘EasyBuy’ Program for the Superb in India

Asian Athletics Championships: Swapna Barman, 4x400m Mixed Relay Team ...

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

Top US officials to hold trade talks next week in Beijing

US sanctions on Iran to take toll on Indian economy, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty around 11,600; ACC sl ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 24: CLSA, Deutsche Bank maintain 'buy' o ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Sri Lanka blasts: Toll rises to 359; Ranil Wickremesinghe says claims ...

With AAP-Congress alliance ruled out, it's three-corner contest in 7 D ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: 'I'm strict but don't humiliate ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Banks had seen writing on the wall with over ...

Premier League: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen strikes late to seal har ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 to launch in India today: How and where to wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.