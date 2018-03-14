App
Mar 14, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nekkanti Sea Foods files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 750 cr IPO

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sea foods exporter Nekkanti Sea Foods has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 750 crore through an initial share sale.

The company is the third sea foods exporter that approached Sebi with IPO papers in less than a month. Earlier, Sandhya Marines and Devi Seafoods had filed filed their respective preliminary papers with the market watchdog.

Nekkanti Sea Foods' IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 250 crore, besides, an offer for sale of up to 80 lakh equity shares by the existing shareholders, according to draft papers filed with Sebi.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards working capital requirements.

According to merchant banking sources the company is expected to raise Rs 750 crore through the initial public offer (IPO).

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors will manage the company's public issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Nikanti Sea Foods is among the country's leading processors and exporters of processed frozen shrimp products with over three decades of operations.

tags #BSE #IPO #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Nekkanti Sea Foods

