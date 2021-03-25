Nazara Technologies finalises IPO share allotment; here's how to check status

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies, in consultation with merchant bankers, have finalised the basis of allotment for its initial public offering. Investors have been provided two options to check the share allotment status in a few easy steps.

The share allotment can be checked either on registrar's website or the BSE website.

In the case of IPO registrar's website, the investor needs to select 'Nazara Technologies Limited-IPO' in the main dropdown menu, then choose among PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID. After entering the details, click on 'search'.

On the BSE website, the investor has to check 'Equity' option in the Issue Type field then select the name of the issue as Nazara Technologies from the dropdown menu. Next, enter the application number and PAN number and click on teh 'search' button.

For all IPO-related news, Click Here

The company will refund the money or unblock funds from ASBA account around March 25 and eligible investors will get shares in their demat account around March 26.

The trading in mobile gaming company will begin on the bourses from around March 30.

Grey market is an unofficial platform where shares trade well before the bidding in IPO begins.​

The Rs 583-crore initial public offering was subscribed 175.46 times during the March 17-19 period. Given that it is completely an offer for sale issue, the company will not receive any funds.

Nazara shares are trading at a premium of more than 67 percent (Rs 740-750) in the grey market compared to the issue price of Rs 1,101 per share, the IPO Watch data shows.