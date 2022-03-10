Nasdaq-listed Ebix Inc's Indian subsidiary files for IPO to raise Rs 6,000 crore

Ebixcash Ltd, Indian subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Ebix Inc, has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 6,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares.

The firm may consider a pre-IPO placement of as much as Rs 1,200 crore, the draft papers said.

The proceeds from the IPO worth Rs 1,035.03 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements of Ebix Travels Pvt Ltd and EbixCash World Money Ltd. Proceeds worth Rs 2,747.57 crore will be used for purchase of outstanding compulsorily convertible debentures from Ebix Mauritius.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets and Yes Securities are the lead managers to the issue

Ebixcash is involved in various financial services businesses that span business-to-customer (B2C) distribution, business-to-business (B2B), back-end systems, digital payments solutions, domestic and international money transfer services, travel, insurance, and corporate and incentive solutions.

The firm primarily offers domestic remittance, forex, international remittance and pre-paid cards/gift cards. It also offers CMS, AEPS services, meal card programmes, expense management, and reward programmes.

The firm brings together B2B, B2C and B2B2C models onto a single omni-channel platform, providing products in India and over 75 countries. It had over 650,000 physical agent distribution outlets for payment solutions, remittance, travel and insurance products throughout India and Southeast Asia as of December 31.

For the six months ended September, the firm reported a revenue of Rs 2653.42 crore against Rs 1140.83 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at Rs 201 crore against a loss of Rs 12.13 crore last year. As of September 2021, it had total borrowings of Rs 1454.62 crore.