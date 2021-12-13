Nandan Terry files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 255-crore IPO

Nandan Terry IPO

Ahmedabad-based Nandan Terry has filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi to launch its initial public offering. The company plans to raise Rs 254.96 crore through its public issue.

The Chiripal Group company is going to consider fund raising of Rs 40 crore in a pre-IPO placement, prior to filing of the red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies. "If the said pre-IPO placement is undertaken, then the issue size will be reduced to the extent of such pre-IPO placement," as per the DRHP.

The issue proceeds will be utilised for repaying debt, working capital requirements and general corporate proposes.

Incorporated in 2015, Nandan Terry is a fully vertically integrated company engaged in principle business of manufacturing terry towels & toweling products. It enjoys presence in industries such as textiles, education, real estate, packaging and chemicals and offers a wide spectrum of manufacturing, contract manufacturing, trading, distribution and service-related activities to sectors like textiles, education, packaging, infrastructure, petrochemical besides others.

Promoters hold 79.65 percent stake in the company and the rest of shareholding is held by the public. Promoters Devkinandan Corporation LLP and Chirpal Exim LLP hold 26.35 percent stake each in the company.

Nandan Terry clocked a profit of Rs 23.37 crore in the financial year FY21 against Rs 1.22 crore in the previous year. Revenue during the year FY21 increased significantly to Rs 538.52 crore from Rs 429.38 crore in the previous year.

Profit for the six-month period ended September 2021 stood at Rs 30.62 crore on revenue of Rs 501.81 crore.

Holani Consultants and BOI Merchant Bankers are the book running lead managers for the issue, while Link Intime is the registrar.