App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mukesh Trends Lifestyle receives approval for IPO

As per the prospectus, company proposes to utilise issue proceeds for setting up a manufacturing unit for knitted denim fabrics and working capital requirement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Ahmedabad-based textile manufacturer Mukesh Trends Lifestyle (MTLL) has received approval from capital market regulator SEBI for its initial public offering.

The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on September 27, 2019.

The company sought approval for its public issue of up to 1 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, according to the DRHP filed with SEBI.

Close

Sources told Moneycontrol that the IPO size could be approximately between Rs 75 to 90 crore.

related news

As per the prospectus, company proposed to utilise issue proceeds for setting up of a manufacturing unit for knitted denim fabrics and working capital requirement.

Company is engaged in the business of fabric processing, including bleaching, dyeing, printing and finishing of grey fabric to produce finished knitted and woven fabrics.

MTLL commenced its commercial production in 1990 with an installed capacity of 5 million meters per annum for the production of woven fabrics. In April 2016, company diversified its manufacturing facilities to manufacture knitted fabrics by starting a separate commercial division for processing and printing knitted fabrics with an installed capacity of 3,600 MT per annum.

The book running lead manager to the issue is Pantomath Capital Advisors.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #IPO - News #Mukesh Trends Lifestyle

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.