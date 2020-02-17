Mukesh Trends Lifestyle receives approval for IPO

Ahmedabad-based textile manufacturer Mukesh Trends Lifestyle (MTLL) has received approval from capital market regulator SEBI for its initial public offering.

The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on September 27, 2019.

The company sought approval for its public issue of up to 1 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, according to the DRHP filed with SEBI.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the IPO size could be approximately between Rs 75 to 90 crore.

As per the prospectus, company proposed to utilise issue proceeds for setting up of a manufacturing unit for knitted denim fabrics and working capital requirement.

Company is engaged in the business of fabric processing, including bleaching, dyeing, printing and finishing of grey fabric to produce finished knitted and woven fabrics.

MTLL commenced its commercial production in 1990 with an installed capacity of 5 million meters per annum for the production of woven fabrics. In April 2016, company diversified its manufacturing facilities to manufacture knitted fabrics by starting a separate commercial division for processing and printing knitted fabrics with an installed capacity of 3,600 MT per annum.

The book running lead manager to the issue is Pantomath Capital Advisors.