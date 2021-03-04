English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

MTAR Technologies shares see four-fold jump in grey market premium

MTAR Technologies IPO saw a strong response from retail investors and HNIs, helping the issue get fully subscribed on day 1 (March 3) itself

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The premium on MTAR Technologies shares in the grey market has seen a four-fold jump in about a week's time. The positive sentiment in the secondary market for last 3 days could be one of the reasons.

MTAR Technologies IPO saw a strong response from retail investors and HNIs, helping the issue get fully subscribed on day 1 (March 3) itself.

MTAR shares traded with a premium of Rs 430-440 on March 3, i.e. at Rs 1,005-1,015, up 74.8-76.5 percent over issue price of Rs 574-575 per share, the data available on the IPO Watch showed.

In comparison, the shares traded at a premium of Rs 100-110 on February 23, which increased to Rs 170-180 at the end of last week.

On the first day of subscription, the public issue was subscribed 3.68 times as retail investors put in nearly 7 times higher bids against their reserved portion and HNIs' portion was fully subscribed.

Close

Related stories

Generally, the positive sentiment in the secondary market has a rub off in the primary market as well. Indian equity benchmarks gained nearly 5 percent in first three trading sessions of the current week.

MTAR Technologies IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

MTAR Technologies, which manufactures hi-precision indigenous components, subsystems and assemblies for projects of national importance, opened its Rs 596-crore public issue for subscription on March 3. The issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 123 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 473 crore by promoters and investors.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for debt repayment, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

MTAR Technologies IPO: 10 things you should know before the issue opens

"We like MTAR Technologies given its complex/wide product portfolio, presence in niche space, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. The issue is valued at 47.3x FY21E P/E and 3.7x P/BV on an annualized and post issue basis. We believe the company could benefit from the government impetus on the indigenization," said Motilal Oswal.

"We recommend subscribe for long term. Further given the current buoyant market and high interest for defence stocks, the issue could see listing gains as well. The risk is 49 percent of its revenues is derived from a single customer - Bloom Energy, US," the brokerage added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPO - Issues Open #MTAR Technologies
first published: Mar 4, 2021 10:03 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.