PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Mrs Bectors Food mops up Rs 162 crore from anchor investors

There are a total of seven mutual funds among the anchor investors and those have applied through 23 schemes, as per the filing.

PTI
December 15, 2020 / 12:31 AM IST

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities on December 14 raised Rs 162 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer opening on December 14. The biscuit maker has decided to allot more than 56.25 lakh shares at a price of Rs 288 apiece to the anchor investors, according to a regulatory filing.

At the price of Rs 288 per share — which is also the upper end of the IPO price band — the total amount raised is little over Rs 162.01 crore. HDFC Life Insurance Company, Goldman Sachs India, Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund and SBI Debt Hybrid Fund are among the anchor investors.

There are a total of seven mutual funds among the anchor investors and those have applied through 23 schemes, as per the filing. The company's Rs 540 crore-IPO would open for public subscription on Tuesday and the price band has been fixed at Rs 286-288 per share.

The offer comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 40.54 crore and offer for sale to the tune of Rs 500 crore by existing shareholders. Linus Private Limited, Mabel Private Limited , GW Confectionary Pte Ltd and GW Crown Pte Ltd will be selling shares in the offer. Mrs Bectors Food manufactures and markets a range of products such as biscuits, breads and buns. It markets a wide variety of biscuits and breads under the flagship brand 'Mrs Bector's Cremica' and the 'English Oven', respectively.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #IPO - News #Market news #Mrs Bectors Food Specialities
first published: Dec 14, 2020 10:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.