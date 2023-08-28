Mono Pharmacare IPO fully booked on bidding debut

Mono Pharmacare IPO fully subscribed on first day of bidding

The public issue of Mono Pharmacare was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on August 28. The offer has received bids of 55.20 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 53 lakh shares, resulting into a 1.04 times subscription.

Retail investors have bought shares 2.33 times the allotted quota, and the portion set aside for high networth individuals was subscribed 11 percent, but qualified institutional buyers are yet to start bidding for the issue.

The pharmaceutical products distributor has reserved 2.76 lakh shares for the market maker of the total issue size of 53 lakh shares. As a result, the net issue size stands at 50.24 lakh shares. Of which, 10 percent (5,02,400 shares) is reserved for qualified institutional buyers and the remaining 90 percent is equally dividend between high net-worth individuals (22,60,800 shares) and retail investors (22,60,800 shares).

The Ahmedabad-based company intends to raise Rs 14.84 crore through an initial public offering of 53 lakh shares, at the upper price band, comprising only a fresh issue.

The price band for the offer, which closes on August 30 is set at Rs 26-28 per share.

Mono Pharmacare will utilise its fresh issue proceeds mainly for working capital requirements, and the remaining for general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

The company works with various contract manufacturers for making pharmaceutical products and sells those products under its brand DLS Export. As on February 28, it has 168 pharmaceutical companies as its distributors and stockists and is also connected with 3,036 customers or vendors who are a mix of retail pharmacy stores as well as wholesalers.

