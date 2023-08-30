Mono Pharmacare IPO closes today, issue subscribed 12.77 times

Mono Pharmacare IPO closes today

Pharmaceutical products distributor Mono Pharmacare IPO has registered good subscription numbers on the final day, August 30. The offer has subscribed 12.77 times three days as investors have bought 6.76 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 53 lakh shares.

Retail investors have bid 19.4 times the allotted quota and high networth individuals have bought 8.1 times the portion set aside for them. Qualified institutional buyers also showed good investors, as their reserved portion was subscribed 10.83 times.

Of the total issue size, the company has reserved 2.76 lakh shares for the market maker and the issue less than market maker portion is the net issue.

Further, of the net issue, 10 percent (5,02,400 shares) portion was reserved for qualified institutional buyers and the remaining 90 percent portion was divided in the 1:1 ratio amongst retail investors (22,60,800 shares) and high net-worth individuals (22,60,800 shares).

The public issue, which was opened on August 28, was a book-built issue with a price band of Rs 26-28 per share.

The Rs 14.84-crore public issue by the Ahmedabad-based company comprised only a fresh issue. The issue proceeds will be utilised mainly for working capital requirements amounting to Rs 8.98 crore of the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes, and issue expenses.

Mono Pharmacare, which is engaged in the business of marketing of pharmaceutical products and also being a distributor of various pharmaceutical companies, caters only to Ahmedabad city in Gujarat.

The company works with various contract manufacturers. These manufacturers make pharmaceutical products on the basis of compositions given by the company and subsequently the same products are sold under the company's brand DLS Export.