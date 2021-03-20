business Moneycontrol Masterclass | What is Sanjeev Bikhchandani's advice for founders of Zomato and Policybazaar? "Both Deepinder Goyal and Yashish Dahiya are very smart guys. They already know. It is a different level of scrutiny when you take public money vs private money," says InfoEdge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani. Here is Bikhchandani's advice for portfolio companies, Zomato and Policy Bazaar, which are firming up plans for an IPO this year.